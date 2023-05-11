Parchment Paper Market Growth Drivers in 2023 Opportunities for Startups

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Parchment Paper Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Parchment Paper Market to reach USD 1345.03 million by 2027. Global Parchment Paper Market is valued approximately USD 906.43 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Parchment paper, also known as vegetable parchment, is an elemental sulfur laminate that has been coated to enhance non-stick, greasy resistance, and humidity rigidity. It is generally used in bread making as a non-stick, grate resistant surface for grainproofing purposes. Restaurant chains and supermarkets are switching to parchment paper to save time and labor on cleaning equipment. Historically, clamshell products were widely used in the food service sector, but recently, it has been migrating to easily manageable, low weight, long – lasting, safe, and hygienic parchment paper, which is expected to drive future growth. Consumer preference towards spending more in cafes and restaurants, rising number of customer needs for convenience items, and increasing uses of organic parchment paper are some of the primary drivers driving the growth of the parchment paper business.

North America is expected to be the second most important market. According to the research, the United States is predicted to control more than 70% of the North American parchment paper market. In the United States, the enforcement of strict food safety standards is expected to raise demand for hygienic and safe food packaging alternatives such as unbleached parchment paper. China is getting prominence in the APAC area due to its stronghold in industrial and infrastructure development, and the country is expected to account for about 36% of the parchment paper market in East Asia. China is very well for being an early adopter of cutting-edge technology. Industrial costs are significantly lower in the country, as is the supply of good labor.

Major market player included in this report are:

Georgia-Pacific Corp.

KALPATARU Papers LLP

Pudumjee Paper Products

JK Paper

Ahlstrom MunksjoOyj.

Delfort Group AG

METSA Tissue

McNairn Packaging

Awa Paper and Technology Co., Inc.

Cosmoplast

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Bleached Parchment Paper

Unbleached Parchment Paper

By Basis Weight:

Less than 40 GSM Parchment Paper

41 to 60 GSM Parchment Paper

60 to 80 GSM Parchment Paper

By End Use:

Bakery and Confectionary

Ready-to-Eat Meals

Fresh Produce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World