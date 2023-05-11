Manufacturing Analytics Market Maximizing the Value of Social Listening: Strategies for Effective Online Monitoring | SAS Institute Inc, TIBCO Software Inc

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Manufacturing Analytics Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Manufacturing analytics is the process of capturing, collecting, and analyzing key performance indicators (KPIs) such as downtime, production volume, costs, return on assets, and others, to enhance the production process and improve manufacturing business. The advantages offered by manufacturing analytics solutions include availability of real time data, reduction in costs, customer satisfaction by analyzing performance or quality issues, decrease in unplanned downtime, and increased productivity. Rise in use of predictive analytics in this solution for predictive maintenance is expected to gain traction in the coming years.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Rise in investment on big data for manufacturing, emergence of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), increase in need for process optimization as well as surge in awareness about the benefits of manufacturing analytics are the major factors that fuel the growth of the manufacturing analytics market. However, lack of integration with legacy systems and scarcity of skilled staff are expected to impede the manufacturing analytics market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as AI, AR/VR, and machine learning in manufacturing analytics is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth in the coming years.

The manufacturing analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is categorized into software and service. On the basis of deployment, it is classified into on-premise and cloud. Based on the application, it is studied across predictive maintenance, inventory management, supply chain optimization, and others. Depending on industry vertical, it is divided into semiconductor and electronics, energy & power, pharmaceutical, automobile, heavy metal & machine manufacturing, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global manufacturing analytics market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global manufacturing analytics market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– SAP SE

– Oracle Corp.

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Tableau Software Inc.

– TIBCO Software Inc.

– IBM Corp.

– Alteryx, Inc.

– Sisense, Inc.

– Wipro Limited

– General Electric Company

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Software

– Services

By Deployment

– Cloud

– On-premise

By Application

– Predictive Maintenance

– Inventory Management

– Supply Chain Optimization

– Others

By Industry Vertical

– Semiconductor & Electronics

– Energy & Power

– Pharmaceutical

– Automobile

– Heavy Metal & Machine Manufacturing

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

