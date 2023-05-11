Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Power of A/B Testing: Techniques for Improving Marketing Campaigns | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Analytics as a service (AaaS) is a part of wide range of services that include Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). All these models have one common factor that replaces conventional on-premise systems with web-based systems. Businesses can use services offered by providers to access a remote analytics platform for a regular fee instead of developing a large internal warehouse full of software. AaaS provides a set-up that allows clients to use a specific analytics software as per requirement and it can be less labor intensive and more cost effective as compared to the traditional services.

Rise in acceptance of social media applications and continuous increase in demand for progressive technologies to process increased workload through cloud fuel the growth of the analytics-as-a-service market. In addition, increase in adoption of data analytics is also one of the major factors that drives the growth of the market. However, rise in data and security concerns along with complex analytical workflow are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, lower cost of ownership is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increase in data volume across various industry verticals and rise in practice of machine-generated data are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the analytics-as-a-service market in the next few years.

The global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market is segmented on the basis of component, analytics type, deployment type, industry vertical, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on analytics type, the market is divided into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, descriptive analytics. Based on deployment type, the market is classified into private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, government, IT & telecommunication, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market share from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– GoodData Corporation

– Google LLC

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

– International Business Machines Corporation

– Microsoft

– Oracle

– SAP

– SAS Institute

– TIBCO Software Inc

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solutions

– Services

BY ANALYTICS TYPE

– Predictive Analytics

– Prescriptive Analytics

– Diagnostic Analytics

– Descriptive Analytics

BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

– Private Cloud

– Public Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Retail

– Government & Public Sector

– IT and Telecommunication

– Transportation & Logistics

– Manufacturing

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

