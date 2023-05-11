Data Fabric Market Maximizing the Value of Text Analytics: Techniques for Extract | Denodo Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Data Fabric Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Data fabric operates as a single and consistent data management framework that can access data from any location, anytime by streamlining and integrating data management processes across all access points and sources of data. In addition, the platform developed for data fabric operations are consolidated frameworks that manage, transfer, and secure data across multiple remote and incompatible data center deployments such as on-site to cloud. As the data fabric addresses the data transferring requirements it also offers properties such as unified data environment, reliability and security of transferring data, seamless cloud compute transitions, and others. Therefore, the global data fabric market growth is expected to boost at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to aforementioned advantages and properties.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Advent of digital transformation, IoT, IIoT, and technologies that derive smart solutions has increased the volume and variety of business data. Furthermore, with rise in demand for data analytics, data management technologies have evolved significantly over the past few years. This evolution has proliferated the deployment of data fabric solutions, owing to its capability to unbind data from underlying systems so that data can be accessed across the fabric; thus, easing the cost burden of organizations that opt for big data solutions. This is expected to drive the growth of the global data fabric market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, with increase in need for business agility and instant data accessibility, businesses face tremendous pressure to harness the data in right quantity, at the right time, and make the right insights to facilitate successful decision-making, which in turn fuels the market growth. However, lack of skilled workforce with data fabric architecture knowledge is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

The data fabric market is segmented on the basis of deployment, type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on deployment, the market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. Based on type, the market is categorized into disk-based data fabric and in-memory data fabric. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, telecommunications & IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the data fabric market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global data fabric market size is provided.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the data fabric industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global data fabric market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Denodo Technologies

– Global IDs.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– IBM Corporation

– NetApp

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– Software AG

– Splunk Inc.

– Talends

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Type

– Disk-based Data Fabric

– In-memory Data Fabric

By Enterprise Size

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– Telecommunications & IT

– Retail

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Government

– Energy & Utilities

– Media & Entertainment

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa\

