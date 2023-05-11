Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard makes 'finger hearts' with Taiwan VP

Howard, Lai Ching-te promote 'Spend a Night at Taiwan's Presidential Office Building' contest

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/11 18:10
Dwight Howard and Vice President Lai Ching-te make 'finger hearts' gestures. (General Association of Chinese Culture photo)

Dwight Howard and Vice President Lai Ching-te make 'finger hearts' gestures. (General Association of Chinese Culture photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA player Dwight Howard has teamed up for photographs with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to promote overnight stays at the Presidential Office.

The photo was part of a press release issued by the General Association of Chinese Culture to promote the "Spend a Night at Taiwan's Presidential Office Building" contest. Winners will be able to stay for free in the Lixing Building, an annex of the Presidential Office complex.

Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard makes 'finger hearts' with Taiwan VP
(GACC photo)

The contest will take place between September and December and is open to all foreign nationals over the age of 20, according to the program's organizer. There will be 20 winners, with no more than two people allowed to stay in the two-story Lixing Building for one night.

Although the stay is free, one notable requirement is that guests create a video for social media about their stay in the building that promotes tourism in Taiwan. Registration runs from April 21 to June 30.

Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard makes 'finger hearts' with Taiwan VP
(GACC photo)

Registration for the contest can be made through the Spend a Night at Taiwan's Presidential Office Building website.

Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard makes 'finger hearts' with Taiwan VP
(GACC photo)

Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard makes 'finger hearts' with Taiwan VP
(GACC photo)
Dwight Howard
Lai Ching-te
Taiwan tourism
traveling in Taiwan
General Association of Chinese Culture
Presidential Office Building
Spend a Night at Taiwan's Presidential Office Building

RELATED ARTICLES

St. Kitts and Nevis invites Taiwan vice president to independence event
St. Kitts and Nevis invites Taiwan vice president to independence event
2023/05/09 14:11
Paraguay president-elect might visit Taiwan before inauguration
Paraguay president-elect might visit Taiwan before inauguration
2023/05/06 17:51
How to apply for Taiwan's NT$5,000 prize for foreign tourists
How to apply for Taiwan's NT$5,000 prize for foreign tourists
2023/05/02 12:24
FAPA celebrates four decades of promoting US-Taiwan ties in Taipei
FAPA celebrates four decades of promoting US-Taiwan ties in Taipei
2023/05/01 20:35
DPP presidential candidate says Taiwan, China can exist as brothers
DPP presidential candidate says Taiwan, China can exist as brothers
2023/04/24 16:47