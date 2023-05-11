Photo of the Day: Dwight Howard makes 'finger hearts' with Taiwan VP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA player Dwight Howard has teamed up for photographs with Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to promote overnight stays at the Presidential Office.

The photo was part of a press release issued by the General Association of Chinese Culture to promote the "Spend a Night at Taiwan's Presidential Office Building" contest. Winners will be able to stay for free in the Lixing Building, an annex of the Presidential Office complex.



(GACC photo)

The contest will take place between September and December and is open to all foreign nationals over the age of 20, according to the program's organizer. There will be 20 winners, with no more than two people allowed to stay in the two-story Lixing Building for one night.

Although the stay is free, one notable requirement is that guests create a video for social media about their stay in the building that promotes tourism in Taiwan. Registration runs from April 21 to June 30.



(GACC photo)

Registration for the contest can be made through the Spend a Night at Taiwan's Presidential Office Building website.



(GACC photo)



(GACC photo)