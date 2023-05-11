Taiwan poll shows mixed feelings about 7 years of President Tsai Ing-wen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With about a year left for her final term in office, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) received a passing grade of 60.29 points from the public, according to an opinion poll published Thursday (May 11).

In the survey, 28.9% of respondents expressed a high level of satisfaction with the president’s performance since she first took office on May 20, 2016, according to the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF). The lowest level of approval, between 0 and 49 points, came from 18.6% of respondents.

Tsai’s second and final term will end on May 20, 2024, with a successor and a new 113-seat Legislative Yuan to be elected on Jan. 13. A previous TPOF poll found her vice president, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chair Lai Ching-te (賴清德), holding a firm lead over his potential rivals.

TPOF Chair Ying-lung You (游盈隆) said the survey showed mixed feelings about Tsai’s performance over the past seven years. The results seem to indicate the public thought she had worked hard but had not performed positively, UDN reported.

Looking at opinion polls taken around May 20 each year, Tsai’s highest approval rating, 61,55 points, came last year, while her worst, 52.41 points, came in 2017, on her first anniversary in office.

The latest results included lessons for the DPP as it tries to extend its period in power to an unprecedented third consecutive term, You said. Lai has called on voters to elect him and allow his party to hold on to its absolute majority in the Legislative Yuan.

Focus Survey Research conducted the opinion poll May 8-9 based on questions drawn up by You. The survey received 1,076 valid responses with a margin of error of 3%.