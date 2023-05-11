1 in 10 cars produced in Taiwan to be made by Foxconn

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn’s CEO Young Liu (劉揚偉) said the iPhone manufacturing company aims to capture at least 10% of Taiwan’s vehicle market with the latest edition of its “Foxtron” Model C, set to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Liu said on Thursday (May 11) that Foxconn aims to produce about 20,000 Model Cs, which will account for about 10% of all vehicles produced in Taiwan, per UDN. Liu said the company has already received between 15-20,000 preorders for the model.

When the EV model was unveiled in October 2021, Liu said Foxconn’s biggest challenge was that it did not know how to make cars. Liu said that since then, Foxconn has been cooperating with U.S. car manufacturers, and has been working to secure outsourced production from traditional car manufacturers.

Recently there has been huge demand among auto manufacturers for production capacity, Liu said, adding that this makes Foxconn’s U.S. manufacturing extremely valuable to North American auto brands. According to CleanTechnica, Foxconn’s Ohio facility is capable of producing 330,000 vehicles a year, and in November 2022, the company broke ground on a new Thailand facility.

Liu said that given the high demand for manufacturing capacity, Foxconn is choosing its customers carefully. We are game changers, and we want our customers to be game changers too, he said.

The Model C is the first vehicle built on the Foxconn MIH consortium’s open platform. MIH creates a “half complete” vehicle, akin to a simple battery pack on wheels, which companies can then build on according to their needs.



Foxconn's Foxtron lineup. (Foxconn photo)