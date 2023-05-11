Monty Python legend John Cleese coming to Taiwan in July

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — British comedy icon John Cleese will be performing in Taipei for the first time on July 4 as part of his worldwide stand-up tour.

The co-founder of Monty Python is slated to perform at the CSDI Convention Hall in Taipei City's Da'an District at 8 p.m. on July 4. Tickets for the performance went on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday (May 11).

According to event organizers, the 83-year-old comedian will "take on various topics in his performance." Cleese first rose to stardom through his performances in the sketch comedy series "Monty Python's Flying Circus" and roles in spinoff cult films such as "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," "Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life," and "The Life of Brian."

Cleese is also well known for his role as Basil Fawlty in the television series "Fawlty Towers." After his years in TV comedy, Cleese acted in several James Bond, Harry Potter, and Shrek films.

Tickets can be purchased at Live Nation.