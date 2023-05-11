Defense report suggests Taiwan could use artificial reefs to blunt Chinese invasion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Scott Savitz, a senior engineer at the RAND Corporation, has published an article calling for Taiwan to construct artificial reefs off-shore as strategic defensive structures to hinder the approach of a Chinese invasion force.

The article, entitled “Waiting to Impale: Defending Taiwan with Artificial Reefs,” was published on Wednesday (May 10) on RealClear Defense. According to Savitz, artificial reefs are a low-cost tool that could prove a decisive factor in repelling an amphibious invasion.

For China to take control of Taiwan, the Chinese military must conduct an invasion by sea across the Taiwan Strait to establish a foothold on Taiwan’s coast. This is necessary to create a supply line for the invading army.

However, there are only a limited number of beaches where the geography is suitable for such a foothold and basecamp. Military analyst Ian Easton identified 14 beaches around Taiwan that meet the criteria. In the years since Easton’s 2017 book, defense analysts have begun to refer to these coastal regions as Taiwan’s “Red Beaches.”



In Savitz’s analysis, artificial reefs will greatly decrease the risk of vessels attempting to approach Taiwan’s beaches at very little cost in terms of construction and environmental impact.

“Ships or landing craft that tried to operate in those areas would run aground or even impale themselves on reefs, rendering themselves ineffective, stationary targets. They would also clutter a crowded operating area, impeding the movements of other ships,” said Savitz.

If China were to attempt to destroy the artificial reefs at the start of an invasion, this would not only reveal the intended landing site, but would also waste time and munitions that might otherwise be used to target more important defensive assets.

Compared to the expenses and expertise required for state of the art military equipment, concrete reef substrates cost only a few thousand dollars. “Dozens of them could be purchased and emplaced for less than it costs to operate a single fighter jet for an hour,” says Savitz.

In addition to making an amphibious invasion attempt more complicated and costly, the reefs could also encourage the growth of habitats for marine wildlife, and help reduce the rate of coastal erosion. If the government is willing to work with local artists, some underwater structures could even serve as attractions for swimmers and divers, which could stimulate local economies.

According to Savitz, a series of strategically planned artificial reefs are a low-cost tool that may provide a great benefit to the defense of Taiwan.

Artificial reef structure two years after emplacement. (Pacific Marine Group Australia photo)