Taiwan’s TSMC reports April revenue of NT$148 billion

April revenue was up 1.7% compared to March, but down 14.3% from a year earlier

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/05/11 16:29
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) released its April revenue figures on Wednesday (May 10).

The world’s largest contract chipmaker said April revenue was approximately NT$147.90 billion (US$4.81 billion), a decline of 14.3% from a year earlier. April revenue increased 1.7% compared to March’s NT$145.41 billion.

Revenue for the first four months of the year totaled NT$656.53 billion, a decline of 1.1% compared to the same period last year. TSMC previously forecast second quarter revenue to come in between US$15.2 and US$16 billion, representing a 6.7% quarterly contraction, according to CNA.

CNA cited analysts as saying TSMC monthly revenue in May and June could come in slightly higher compared to April, ranging from NT$157.09 to NT$169.25 billion.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday (May 9), the TSMC board of directors approved approximately US$366 million for fab construction and installation of fab facility systems.
