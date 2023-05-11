Hyperlocal Services Market Is Expected To See Huge Growth Globally By 2031 | Askfortask, Delivery Hero Se, Grofers India Private Limited

The Hyperlocal Services Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Global Hyperlocal Services Market is projected to reach a revenue of US$ 5,123.3 Mn by 2031 up from US$ 1,449.6 Mn in 2022, with a projected CAGR of 15.9% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

The study of the Hyperlocal Services Market extensively examines key players in the industry, considering various factors such as competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and numerous growth catalysts. Furthermore, it covers the company’s position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio within the industry.

List of Key Players

Askfortask Inc.

Delivery Hero Se

Grofers India Private Limited

Grubhub Inc.

Handy Technologies, Inc.

Housekeep Limited

Instacart

Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

The study includes projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends. The research also includes a full evaluation of sustainability initiatives, a competitive analysis, and their effects on market expansion and competitiveness. To evaluate the market from many angles, data triangulation was used. We apply a comprehensive, iterative research technique to ensure that our market estimations are as accurate and reliable as feasible.

The study describes the effects of COVID-19 on several regional areas and offers details on market segmentation in the industry by Type, Nature, and Region. This report is a great resource for understanding the Market better. This study provides valuable data about the market’s present situation and its future prospects until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

By Type segment of the Global Hyperlocal Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Food Ordering

Grocery Ordering

Home Utility Service

Logistic Service Providers

Others

By Nature, the segment of the Global Hyperlocal Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Goods Delivery

Utility Services

By Region segment of the Global Hyperlocal Services Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



