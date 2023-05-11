Quantum Computing Market Analysis, Top Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2031 | 1QB Information Technologies, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anyon Systems

The Quantum Computing Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Global Quantum Computing Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 30% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The study of the Quantum Computing Market extensively examines key players in the industry, considering various factors such as competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and numerous growth catalysts. Furthermore, it covers the company’s position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio within the industry.

List of Key Players

The major players in the market are 1QB Information Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anyon Systems Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd., D-Wave Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, QbitLogic, Rigetti & Co, Inc. Qubitekk, Inc., Sparrow Quantum, Tokyo Quantum Computing, Toshiba Research Europe Ltd., among others, are some major players included in the research study of the Quantum Computing market.

The study includes projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends. The research also includes a full evaluation of sustainability initiatives, a competitive analysis, and their effects on market expansion and competitiveness. To evaluate the market from many angles, data triangulation was used. We apply a comprehensive, iterative research technique to ensure that our market estimations are as accurate and reliable as feasible.

The study describes the effects of COVID-19 on several regional areas and offers details on market segmentation in the industry by application, deployment, and end-user. This report is a great resource for understanding the Market better. This study provides valuable data about the market’s present situation and its future prospects until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

The global quantum computing market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, and end-user. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

By Application:

Material Simulation

Machine Learning

Optimization

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By End-User:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

