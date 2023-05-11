Warehouse Automation Market is set to Fly High Growth in Years to Come | ABB, Amazon Robotics, Fetch Robotics

The Warehouse Automation Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Global Warehouse Automation Market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period 2023-2031.

The study of the Warehouse Automation Market extensively examines key players in the industry, considering various factors such as competitors’ strategies, target market, sales volume, production costs, distribution channels, and numerous growth catalysts. Furthermore, it covers the company’s position, financial status, size, market share, and product portfolio within the industry.

List of Key Players

ABB

Amazon Robotics

Automation Tooling Systems

Fetch Robotics

FANUC Corporation

Geodis

Locus Robotics Honeywell International

IAM Robotics

Kuka AG

Locus Robotics

Magazino GmbH

The study includes projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends. The research also includes a full evaluation of sustainability initiatives, a competitive analysis, and their effects on market expansion and competitiveness. To evaluate the market from many angles, data triangulation was used. We apply a comprehensive, iterative research technique to ensure that our market estimations are as accurate and reliable as feasible.

The study describes the effects of COVID-19 on several regional areas and offers details on market segmentation in the industry by technology, function, and industry verticals. This report is a great resource for understanding the Market better. This study provides valuable data about the market’s present situation and its future prospects until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

The global warehouse automation market is segmented on the basis of technology, function, and industry verticals. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

By Technology:

AGV/AMR

AS/RS

Automatic Identification and Data Capture

Conveyors

MRO Services

Order Picking

Overhead Systems

Palletizing & Depalletizing

Sortation

WMS/WES/WCS

By Function:

Inbound

Picking

Outbound

By Industry Vertical:

3PL

Apparel

E-Commerce

Food & Beverage

General Merchandise

Grocery

Pharma

