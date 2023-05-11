Gene Therapy Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Novartis AG, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Sarepta Therapeutics

The Gene Therapy Market research study from Astute Analytica provides a detailed analysis of the sector, taking into account crucial elements like market size, industry share, and key competitors.

The Global Gene Therapy Market accounted for close to US$ 3.44 billion by 2022 and is forecast to see growth at a compounded rate of close to 24% over the period 2023-2030.

List of Key Players

List of Key Players

Developing a potential product for commercialization is an approach to minimize uncertainty and maximize growth. Several key players involved in the development of the gene therapy market are Novartis AG, Biogen, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen Inc., Neurophth Therapeutics, Inc., and others.

The study includes projections, benchmarking, company shares, and recent market trends. To evaluate the market from many angles, data triangulation was used.

The study describes the effects of COVID-19 on several regional areas and offers details on market segmentation in the industry by Indication, Vector Type, Gene Type, and Method of Delivery. This report is a great resource for understanding the Market better. This study provides valuable data about the market’s present situation and its future prospects until 2033.

Segmentation Outline

The Gene Therapy market can be segmented on the basis of the following segments:

By Indication

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hepatological Diseases

Infectious Disease

Neurological Disorders

Oncological Disorders

Rare Diseases

Others Diseases and Disorders

By Vector Type

Viral Adenovirus Adeno-associated Virus Herpes Simplex Virus Lentivirus Poxvirus Retrovirus Vaccinia Virus Others

Non-viral Electroporation Gene Gun Naked Plasmid Vector Lipofection Others



By Gene Type

Antigen

Cytokine

Deficiency

Growth Factors

Receptors

Suicide Gene

Tumour Suppressor

Others

By Method of Delivery

Ex-vivo

In-vivo

