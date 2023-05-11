KMT sets May 17 as announcement date for presidential candidate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Kuomintang (KMT) will announce its choice of a presidential candidate on May 17, Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) confirmed on Thursday (May 11).

For weeks, the main opposition party has indicated it would choose its contender for the Jan. 13, 2024 election in May, with the media and politicians suggesting May 17. Until Thursday, party leaders were unwilling to give a clear date.

The KMT decided not to hold primaries, even though two potential candidates, New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), gained prominence. While Hou avoided making direct comments on the election, Gou went on tour, visiting local politicians and staging public rallies.

Chu did not say whether he would meet with either potential contender before the announcement but told the media he remained in close contact with both of them, UDN reported. Hou was concentrating on the administration of Taipei City, while Gou was also busy recently, the KMT leader added.

KMT supporters said the party was waiting too long, and therefore losing ground in opinion polls. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) chose Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) in April, while former Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is expected to be nominated by the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP). Lai and Ko both serve as chairs of their respective parties.

Both KMT hopefuls have become the focus of criticism recently. Hou, a former national police chief, was slammed for several armed incidents in New Taipei City.

Gou, on the other hand, launched the idea of building a compact nuclear plant in each county and city, while also claiming the government had tried to sabotage his attempts to import vaccines during the pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Welfare produced documents to rebut Gou's claims.

Nevertheless, Chu expressed confidence that the final candidate chosen would win the support of all KMT voters and sympathizers.