Construction firm fined NT$1.11 million, 8 face charges over central Taiwan MRT crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The construction company that operated a crane that caused a deadly Taichung MRT (TMRT) accident on Wednesday (May 10) has been fined NT$1.11 million (US$36,000) and eight employees have been summoned for questioning and are being investigated for negligent homicide among other charges.

At 12:27 p.m. on Wednesday (May 10), near the intersection of Wenxin South 5th Road and Wenxin Road in Taichung City's Nantun District, the boom of a crane operated at a construction project run by Highwealth Construction (興富發建設公司) fell off a 31-story luxury apartment building and landed on the noise barrier of the TMRT Green Line. As crews did not notice the obstacle until it was too late to override the automated train, it collided with the crane 40 seconds later.

A 52-year-old woman identified as Dr. Lin Shu-ya (林淑雅), a law professor at Providence University, became trapped under the carriage when the accident occurred and died from head trauma. Ten other passengers were injured in the collision, including a Canadian, who was standing in the front of the train when the crash occurred.

According to the Taichung City Government, Chyi-Yuh Construction, a subsidiary of Highwealth Construction that runs the project, was dismantling the crane on the top floor when the boom accidentally fell and hit an arch on the first floor and a crane truck parked on the roadside, before falling onto the MRT noise barrier. With only 13 seconds to react after noticing the crane, the attendant inside the locomotive was unable to access the emergency brake in time to prevent the collision.

In response to the accident, the Taichung City Government Urban Development Bureau ordered that all nine of Highwealth's projects be halted to conduct safety inspections. Only after a third party has confirmed that there are no safety issues on these projects and the Urban Development Bureau grants approval can construction resume.

The Taichung City Government issued NT$810,000 in fines against Highwealth and the Ministry of Labor also issued NT$300,000 in fines, bringing the total amount of fines to NT$1.11 million, reported CNA. Further fines are to be accessed based on the findings of the investigation. Highwealth's stock dropped by as much as 4.6% on Thursday in response to the suspension of work and fines.

Highwealth spokesperson Liao Chao-hsiung (廖昭雄) pledged that the company will do its best to ensure proper medical treatment for the victims and provide additional compensation. According to Liao, the company believes that the cable holding up the boom had broken, but that the detailed cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

In addition, eight employees of the construction company, including a foreman surnamed Tsai (蔡) were summoned by police on Thursday (May 11) for questioning over the accident. They are being investigated by the Taichung District Prosecutor's Office for negligence causing serious injury (過失致重傷害罪), negligent homicide (過失致死罪), and offenses against public safety (公共危險罪), reported UDN.