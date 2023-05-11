Steele moves to 6-0, Cubs get HRs from Wisdom and Gomes in 10-4 win over Cardinals

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom and Yan Gomes homered to lead unbeaten Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs past the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4 on Wednesday night, snapping a three-game skid.

Steele (6-0) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out three and walking three. He became the first six-game winner in the National League.

Nolan Arenado hit his first triple of the season for St. Louis, which had won three straight after dropping eight in a row.

Jordan Montgomery (2-5) lost for the fifth time in six starts after giving up six runs in five innings. He issued a pair of walks to load the bases in the second but caught Christopher Morel looking at a third strike to escape the jam.

Montgomery's luck changed an inning later when Wisdom hit his 12th homer, a two-run shot that gave the Cubs the lead for good. Gomes, reinstated from the seven-day concussion injured list earlier in the day, added a two-run drive an inning later that came a few feet short of clearing the left-field bleachers.

Dansby Swanson hit a two-run double off Drew VerHagen in the Cubs’ three-run sixth to break the game open. Morel finished with a pair of RBI singles and Trey Mancini drew three walks and scored three times.

Arenado knocked in the Cardinals’ first run in the first and Willson Contreras singled home a run in the third to stake Montgomery to an early 2-0 lead.

ACROSS THE POND

The season series between the NL Central rivals resumes in late June when they meet for a two-game set in London. The Cardinals will be the home team at London Stadium, which served as the track and field venue for the 2012 Summer Olympics.

OH, HI!

Contreras welcomed the boos as he went to first base after driving in the Cardinals’ second run. The former Cubs catcher smiled and waved his arms to fans along the right-field line and got an even louder reaction an inning later when he struck out swinging. He finished the night 1 for 4 with two strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: C Miguel Amaya was optioned to Triple-A Iowa before the game to open a roster spot for Gomes.

UP NEXT

The Cardinals get an off day before opening a series Friday night in Boston, where RHP Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA) faces LHP James Paxton in his 2023 debut.

The Cubs are also off Thursday. They’ll send LHP Drew Smyly (3-1, 3.05 ERA) to the mound against RHP Sonny Gray (4-0, 1.35) on Friday in Minnesota.

___

