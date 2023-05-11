Taiwan tracks 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 12 Chinese military aircraft and five naval ships around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (May 10) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (May 11).

Of the 12 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. One BZK-005 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the southwest sector of the ADIZ.

Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane and one Guizhou WZ-7 reconnaissance drone were tracked in the southwest corner of the identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 99 military aircraft and 32 naval vessels around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of three out of 12 PLA aircraft. (MND image)