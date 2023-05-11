Watch aftermath of central Taiwan MRT crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A passenger aboard a Taichung MRT (TMRT) train that collided with a collapsed crane on Wednesday (May 10) posted video of the interior of the badly mangled carriage in the immediate aftermath of the accident.

At 12:27 p.m. on Wednesday (May 10), near the intersection of Wenxin South 5th Road and Wenxin Road in Taichung City's Nantun District, the boom of a crane fell off a 31-story luxury apartment building and landed on the noise barrier of the TMRT Green Line. As crews did not notice the obstacle until it was too late to override the automated train, it collided with the crane 40 seconds later.

Lin Chin-jou (林縉柔), a 33-year-old female passenger on board the train, told Taiwan News that she was on her way home with her father after taking him to hospital when the accident occurred. She said they were seated in the front car when the collision occurred.

Once the train struck the crane, she and her father were injured by flying shards of broken glass. Lin said that she had minor lacerations on her back and arms, while her father sustained a more serious laceration to the right side of his head.

They were both rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment. Lin said that her father's wound required seven stitches.

Before going to the hospital, Lin shot video of the inside of the train and posted it to Instagram. In the video, parts of the steel crane can be seen to have penetrated deep inside the carriage as the body of the train was severely damaged.

The greatest destruction could be seen in the front car, where doors had been completely ripped off, windows shattered, and seats sent flying. She then showed a closeup of the injury that her father had sustained.

As Lin shot the video, she was notified by staff that it was safe for passengers to exit the vehicle. Lin said she was panicking and her hands were trembling.

She also shot footage of passengers fleeing over the concrete median dividing the two tracks. The wail of rescue vehicles could be heard in the background before the audio cut out.

However, her camera continued to capture video which showed them exiting the MRT station and ended with them reaching paramedics who started to tend to her father's wounds.

Within 24 hours, Lin's video gained 122,000 views and 340 comments.