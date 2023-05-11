Video shows Taichung MRT attendant unable to access emergency brakes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Surveillance camera footage released by the Taichung MRT (TMRT) showed that crews had 13 seconds to stop the train after they became aware that a crane had collapsed onto the tracks with the attendant inside the locomotive unable to access the emergency brake in time to prevent the collision.

During a press conference on Thursday (May 11), the TMRT explained that the train entered the platform at 12:26:50. At 12:27:05, the boom of a construction crane plummeted 31 stories onto the tracks of the TMRT Green Line in front of Feng-le Park Station.

A security guard heard the crashing sound and from 12:27:05 to 12:27:14, ran toward the front of the train to see what had happened. From 12:27:14 to 12:27:20, the security guard noticed the dust plume caused by the falling wreckage and attempted to notify the station master.

During this period, the train attendant was monitoring the platform to confirm that all passengers had completed exiting and entering the train and had not yet noticed the fallen crane.

At 12:27:20, the attendant entered the train and the doors of the train started to automatically close at 12:27:22. She then turned her head toward the tracks in front of the train.

From 12:27:22 to 12:27:26, platform passengers and the security guard can be seen taking notice of the fallen debris. Meanwhile, at 12:27:26, the passengers inside the train, including a Canadian man standing in the very front, appear to notice the crane wreckage.

The train automatically left the station at 12:27:30 and at 12:27:32 the security guard started waving at the attendant to stop the train. At that same time stamp, the attendant started to follow standard operating procedures in response to an obstacle on the track.

She radioed the control center, and she rifled through her bag to try to take out the key to unlock the driver panel, which includes a button to apply the emergency brakes.

At 12:27:42, the Canadian passenger started to run backwards to take cover as impact was imminent. The attendant stayed at her post until ducking for cover a split second before the moment of impact with the boom at 12:27:45.

The attendant had 13 seconds to take out the key, unlock the panel, and hit the emergency brake, but was unable to do so before the collision occurred. According to the TMRT, this was not sufficient time to execute all the steps necessary to stop the train.

It was not until the train hit the crane that track sensors fired off obstacle alerts, open door warnings, and the train's automatic braking system engaged.

Video shows the security guard noticing the obstacle and trying to notify the attendant.

Video shows attempts by the attendant to stop the train as it heads toward the fallen crane.