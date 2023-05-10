Wireless Anc Headphone Market Size May See A Big Move | Sony Corporation, JBL

The Wireless Anc Headphone also known as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) headphones are wireless devices which uses noise-cancelling speakers to reduce unwanted background noise. These headphones work by using microphones to pick up low-frequency noise and neutralise it before it travels to the ear. The headset generates a sound that’s phase-inverted by 180 degrees to the unwanted noise, resulting in the two sounds cancelling each other out. The growing penetration of smartphones worldwide and increasing demand from millennial population as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2021, the number of mobile devices operating worldwide were estimated at 15 billion.

The number of mobile devices is expected to reach 18.22 billion by 2025, witnessing an increase of 3.22 billion devices compared to 2021. Moreover, with increasing demand for active noise cancellation headphones, leading market players are coming up with innovative products. For instance, in February 2022, Japanese brand Yamaha unveiled an all-new range of headphones and earphones in India. Under this new range the company launched six audio products which include three over-ear wireless headphones with noise-cancellation and three wireless noise-canceling neckbands. Furthermore, in May 2022, SONY launched new model of wireless headphones named WH-1000XM5. As per company claims this new Sony WH-1000XM5 model offers better noise cancelling performance over its predecessor.

Also, growing adoption for in-ear headphones from music enthusiasts and increasing advancements in audio technology are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high capital & technological expertise requirement impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Wireless Anc Headphone Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of smartphone users and presence of leading manufacturer in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of smartphone industry and increasing penetration of gaming enthusiasts in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Wireless Anc Headphone Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sony Corporation

JBL

Sennheiser

Apple Inc.

Bose Corporation

Harman International Industries, Incorporated

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Fastrack

Soundcore

Phiaton Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Price

Below USD 150

USD 151 TO USD 250

Above USD 251

By Application

Gaming

Virtual Reality

Music and Entertainment

Others (Fitness, Sports)

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

