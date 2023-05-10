Vegan Cactus Leather Market Size Set For Explosive Growth | Adriano Di Marti, Kuraray Co. Ltd

The Vegan Cactus Leather also known as desserto can be defined as a highly sustainable plant-based vegan-leather made from cactus. Vegan cactus leather is made through harvesting of leaves of a prickly pear cactus and extracting proteins and fibres to make an organic bio resin which then is coated on a carrier. Mexico based entrepreneurs Adrian Lopez Velarde and Marte Cazarez are said to be the first to create organic leather from cactus. The rising awareness towards environment and animal extinction and increasing demand for vegan leather products as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue of the global non-animal leather clothing market is estimated at USD 41 billion, and the revenue is projected to grow to USD 49 billion by 2025. Furthermore, as per Statista – during 2021, the global market for vegan footwear was valued at USD 14.8 billion.

This number is projected to grow to USD 30 billion by 2027. Moreover, recent strategic initiatives from leading market players including new product launches and deployment of innovative marketing campaigns would influence the growth of Vegan Cactus Leather Market in the forecast period. Furthermore, in August 2021, Indian based vegan leather brand ‘Ethik’ rolled out new marketing campaign ‘The Live Leather Free’ to raise awareness towards sustainable fashion alternatives, by showcasing their premium range of vegan leather-based belts, wallets, and shoes. In addition, the brand offered 30% off on selected items under this campaign.

Moreover, in April 2022, Mexico based Desserto partnered with BMW’s Startup Garage incubator to bring vegan leather to the automotive industry. Also, growing penetration of e-commerce platforms and increasing number of vegan individuals are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, limited availability of raw materials and lack of penetration in emerging markets impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Vegan Cactus Leather Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of veganism and presence of leading fashion brands in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of e-commerce sector and increasing number small & medium sized players offerings vegan leather-based products, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Vegan Cactus Leather Market across the Asia Pacific region.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Footwear

Bags

Clothes

Others

By End Users

Men

Women

Kids

By End Use Industry

Fashion Industry

Automotive Industry

Furniture Industry

Other

By Sales Channel

Online Retail

Offline Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

