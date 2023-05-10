Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | TZ Limited, Quadient

The Smart Parcel Delivery Locker can be defined as a storage solution that has integrated technology built into it, allowing it to automate package delivery, notification, and distribution. This system installed either within a CBU or alongside neighborhood delivery and collection box units or in conjunction with PO Boxes in a retail facility. The growing E-commerce sector worldwide and increasing technological advancements in parcel delivery as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, as per Statista – in 2021, retail e-commerce sales were estimated at USD 4.9 trillion worldwide.

This figure is projected to grow to USD 7.4 trillion dollars by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to capitalize the growing adoption of Parcel delivery locker systems. For instance, in June 2021, Pitney Bowes Inc. announced the expansion of its locker’s portfolio with the launch of ParcelPoint Smart Lockers. These new lockers are modular and scalable, and ideal for organizations with more complex workflows.

Also, growing advancements in food and beverage sector and rising emergence of advanced technologies such as Big Data, IoT are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high installation and maintenance cost and rising concern over cybersecurity impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of technological advancements and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of logistics and transportation sector and growing emergence of IoT and 5G technologies, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Smart Parcel Delivery Locker Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

TZ Limited

Quadient

KEBA AG

DE Bourgh Manufacturing Co.

Mobiikey Technologies Pvt.Ltd

Cleveron

Abell International

Clever Box Co.

Luxer One

Parcel Port.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Modular Parcel Locker

Cooling Lockers

Postal Lockers

Laundry Lockers

By Product Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application

Retail

Family

University

Office

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

