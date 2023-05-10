Serious Games Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Break Away Limited., DIGINEXT

The Serious Games or applied games refer to an education application that combine learning strategies, knowledge and structures, and game elements to teach specific skills, knowledge, and attitudes e.g., Microsoft Flight Simulator, Peacemaker, World Without Oil etc. The growing demand for game-based learning solutions and increasing penetration of smartphones worldwide as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the revenue of game-based learning market in United States (US) was estimated at USD 3.9 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 10.6 billion by 2026.

Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic initiatives such as partnerships to capitalize the growing demand for Serious Games. For instance, in October 2020, The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), an autonomous institute of Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), announced a Five-Year Strategic partnership with Singapore based serious games developer Playware Studios Pte limited. This partnership intended for transformation of Singapore’s Training and Adult Education (TAE) sector. Moreover, in January 2022, Australian learning games company playEd launched a new platform which enables teachers to create fun learning games customized for their classrooms. Also, growing adoption of e-learning platforms in post covid era and increasing emergence of Extended Reality (XR) technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR) in gaming industry are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of penetration in emerging markets coupled with unavailability of assessment tools to measure serious game effectiveness impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Serious Games Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading market players and growing emergence of extended reality technologies in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing emphasis on the development of serious games and increasing penetration of leading market players as well as rising adoption of e-learning platforms in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Serious Games Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Break Away Limited.

Designing Digitally, Inc.

DIGINEXT

IBM Corporation

CISCO Systems Inc.

Virtual Heroes, Inc.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Promotion Software GmbH

Revelian

Tata Interactive Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Gaming Platform

Smartphone

Console

PC

Others

By Application

Simulation and Training

Research and Planning

Advertising and Marketing

Human Resources

Others

By End Use Industry

Education

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

