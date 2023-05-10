Post-Op Shoes Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | DJO, LLC, DoctorschoiceDME.

The Post-Op Shoes can be defined as shoes that are designed specifically to help support the mechanics and structure of the feet, ankles, and legs following post-operative procedures and forefoot trauma. These shoes are designed in such a way that prevent rubbing against the inside of the shoes, and don’t have heels to eliminate unnatural and uncomfortable positions of feet. These shoes come in different sizes to accommodate place for bandage and medication.

The growing prevalence of road traffic injuries and increasing number of food surgeries worldwide as well as new Product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to World Health Organization estimates – around 1.3 million people die each year due to road traffic crashes and around 20 and 50 million more people suffer non-fatal injuries. Furthermore, around 93% of the world’s fatalities on the roads occur in low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to leverage the growing demand for post-op shoes. For instance, in 2021, DARCO launched a new open healing shoe range named Commodus Open.

These new shoes are designed to stabilize foot and offers shock and pressure redistribution after surgery and wounds. Also, growing awareness towards post operative shoes and rising penetration of online sales channels are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost associated with post-op shoes and lack of adoption in low-income countries impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Post-Op Shoes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing healthcare spending and presence of leading market players. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing incidences of road traffic injuries and rising awareness towards post operative shoes, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Post-Op Shoes Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

DJO, LLC

Ossur

Breg, Inc

Steeper Inc.

DoctorschoiceDME.

Bird & Cronin, LLC.

Safte S.p.A.

A. Algeo Ltd.

Advanced Orthopaedics

Surestep

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Rigid Sole

Soft Sole

Others

By End User

Children

Adult

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

