Metagenomics Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, Inc.

Global Metagenomics Market is valued approximately USD 1.46 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Metagenomics is the study of the full genetic makeup of every microbiota member in a natural environment using the whole genome sequencing method. Metagenomics is a field that focuses on the direct genetic analysis of microbial genomes that have been isolated from a variety of habitats, including the human gastrointestinal tract (gut microbiome) and geothermal hot springs. The Metagenomics market is expanding because of factors such as rising declining expenses of sequencing, developments in biotechnology & bioinformatics techniques and rising interest in microbial screening for different investigations.

Technological breakthroughs, rising research and development spending, falling sequencing costs, and increased knowledge of metagenomics are all credited. In addition, investments in bioinformatics to support metagenomics and microbiome profiling as well as researchers’ increased interest in the fields of meta transcriptomics, metabolomics, and metaproteomics as well as these developments are some other drivers boosting the market’s expansion.

Request For a Free Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6892

As an example, SeqOne raised EUR 20 million in a Series A round in January 2022. Growing investments are now being made in firms that are developing the next generation of genomics and bioinformatics. Furthermore, New metagenome study products have been created as a result of growing worries about viral diseases such virus-induced diarrhoea, influenza, hepatitis B, and HIV/AIDS as well as an increase in the number of genes being discovered. United Nations AIDS estimates that 37.7 million individuals worldwide with HIV as of 2022. Since, the onset of the epidemic, 79.3 million people have contracted HIV. The number of new HIV infections has fallen by 52%. And there were almost 1.5 million new HIV infections. Thus, rising prevelance of viral diseases is creating a lucrative growth to the market. However, the high cost of Metagenomics stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Metagenomics Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Among these region, North America holds the largest share owing to factors such as rising geraiticgeriatric population, rising prevelanceprevalence of chronic disease and rising number of key market players in the region. Furthermore, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to factors such as rising target population, and rising research and development activities in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Novogene Co., Ltd.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Takara Bio, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2022, Metagenomi secured $175 million to develop its gene editing platform and boost its medicinal pipeline..

In December 2021, Oriel Research announced the launched of metagenomics pipeline. It is being used for supporting metagenomics analysis in order to allow the full synergism between big data used for bioinformatics analytical tools as well as novel biological platforms, for delivering metagenomics discoveries to patients

Global Metagenomics Market Report Scope:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technology offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6892

By Technology:

Shotgun Sequencing

16S Sequencing

Whole Genome Sequencing

Others

By Product:

Kits and Reagents

Sequencing & Data Analytics Services

Software

Application:

Environmental Application

Clinical Diagnostics Applications

Drug Discovery Applications

Biotechnology Applications

Food & Nutrition Applications

Other Application

By Workflow:

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing and Data Analysis

Product:

Human Metagenomics

Metagenomics Analog

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Download Sample Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6892

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

Request Full Report – https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6892

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com