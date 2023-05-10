Pharmaceutical 3PL Market Size Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Kuehne + Nagel, XPO Logistics

Global Pharmaceutical 3PL Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. A Pharmaceutical 3PL refers to the efficient and safe delivery of pharmaceutical drug products to benefit patient health. It includes cold chain and non-cold chain supply chain. The Pharmaceutical 3PL market is expanding because of factors such as the rising pharmaceutical industry and growing demand from the healthcare sector.

According to Statista in 2021, the global pharma sector generates revenue of around USD 1.27 trillion in 2020. It includes production, development, and research activities. In 2022, the pharmaceutical market is anticipated to generate revenue of around USD 1,109.0 billion and expected to grow with CAGR of around 5.23 %. Whereas rising technological advancement services and growing R&D activities by market players are creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the threat of substitutes hampers the market growth in the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Pharmaceutical 3PL Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising demand for biopharmaceutical third-party logistics, growing biologics and pharmaceutical drugs, and increasing import and export of pharmaceuticals, etc. Whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with fastest growth rate with the highest CAGR owing to the rising technological advanced services and rising economic conditions

Major market players included in this report are:

DHL

FedEx

UPS

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

Nippon Express

Ceva Logistics

Kerry Logistics

Agility

XPO Logistics

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2022: DHL Supply Chain (the global and North American contract logistics leader) announced a USD 400 million investment in its Life Sciences and Healthcare (LSHC) sector to increase its pharmaceutical and medical device distribution network footprint by 27%, with 3 million additional square feet. This investment includes the establishment of six new US locations by the end of 2022.

January 2021: XPO Logistics Inc. has completed its previously announced acquisition of the majority of Kuehne + Nagel’s contract logistics operations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as part of its strategy to consolidate third-party logistics (3PL) services

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Domestic Transportation Management,

International Transportation Management,

Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

By Supply Chain:

Cold Chain

Non-cold Chain

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

