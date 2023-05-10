Hemato Oncology Testing Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Illumina Inc.

Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Hemato Oncology Testing is the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of blood diseases, while oncology is the treatment of cancer. Hematology-oncology encompasses hemophilia, iron deficiency anaemia, leukemias and lymphomas, sickle cell disease, thalassemia’s, and other organ cancers. The Hemato Oncology Testing market is expanding because of factors such as the rising incidences of hematologic cancer and increasing demand for personalized therapy.

According to the PMC PubMed Central in 2018, around 174,250 people across the United States in 2018 were diagnosed with homological malignancies. Also, the incidences are rising about 1.29 million people are living with HM’s. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology in 2020, the estimated number of cancers is higher in females with around 712,758 than in males with 679,412 in 2020.

Whereas advanced molecular techniques for hemato-oncology diagnostics and increasing drug-diagnostic co-development create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario hampers the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing prevalence of hematologic cancer, growing aging population, and awareness of advanced treatment methods. Whereas, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing prevalence of leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma diseases, growing R&D activities by market players in the forecast period

Major market players included in this report are:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Abbott

Invitae Corporation (Archerdx, Inc)

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.-

Molecularmd (Subsidiary of Icon PLC)

Asuragen, Inc.

Arup Laboratories Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Adaptive Biotechnologies (US) and Sanofi, SA. (US) collaborated to use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ Assay to assess MRD status in response to isatuximab.

In July 2018, Abbott Laboratories (US) received FDA approval for its Abbott RealTime IDH1 ki

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Assay Kits

Services

By Cancer:

Leukemia

Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

By Technology:

PCR, Polymerase chain reaction

NGS, Next-generation sequencing (NGS)

IHC Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

By End-User:

Clinical Laboratories,

Hospitals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

