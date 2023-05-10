Cholera Vaccines Market Size Is Going To Boom | Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, AstraZeneca

Global Cholera Vaccines Market is valued at approximately USD 86.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Vibrio cholera, which causes cholera, is spread by the intake of contaminated food or water. The infected people experience acute watery diarrhea, which eventually results in dehydration.

If this condition is left untreated, the water loss might result in death. In order to avoid cholera epidemics, oral immunization has been found to be the most effective prophylactic measure. The market growth is driven by key players such as high incidence of cholera and rise in the number of initiatives to control cholera. The market for cholera vaccines is expanding as a result of several causes, including rising public and private sector activities, rising cholera prevalence, and increased global awareness of the disease. According to the World Health Organization, there were between 1.3 to 1.4 million cases of cholera reported in 2020 throughout all nations, including 17 in Africa, 12 in Asia, 4 in Europe, and 4 in the Americas.

Eighty percent of all cases were in Haiti, the Demographic Republic of the Congo, Vietnam, Yemen, Peru, Somalia, and Tanzania. However, adverse effects of vaccines stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cholera Vaccines Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is recorded to be the largest region owing to high incidence rate, growing awareness, and availability of efficient preventive solutions. However, North America is expected to be the fastest growing region due to number of people traveling to countries with sudden outbreaks of cholera is increasing and demand for immunization is growing.

Major market players included in this report are:

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

AstraZeneca

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Shantha Biotechnics Private Limited

Valneva SE

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, more than 1.9 million children in Malawi are the target of a cholera immunisation campaign started by the World Health Organization Africa.

In June 2022, an oral cholera immunisation programme was started by the Ministry of Health and Partners in the Juba Country of Central Equatoria State. The campaign is a component of a plan of action to stop cholera outbreaks in the identified hotspot region.

By Product:

Vaxchora

Dukoral

Shanchol

Other Products

By Vaccine Type:

Whole cell V. cholerae O1 with Recombinant B-subunit

Killed Oral O1 and O139

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

