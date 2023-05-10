Biomarker Testing Services Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Bio Agilytix Labs, SGS SA

Global Biomarker Testing Services Market is valued at approximately USD 759.6 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Biomarker testing services give a powerful approach to measuring a biological process and act as an indicator in normal as well as pathological conditions in response to pharmacological intervention. To research human diseases, doctors have used biomarker analysis in blood or other body fluids at the DNA or protein level for many years.

Clinical illnesses such as cancer, immunological responses, genetic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases are among the conditions that doctors frequently use biomarker services to identify and treat. The Biomarker Testing Services market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for biomarker testing for cancer detection and increasing R&D activities. New biomarkers are being discovered because of research and development. For instance, sTNFR2 was identified as a novel biomarker for the diagnosis of acute adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma in 2020.

Similar to this, in 2018 the FDA approved the Plasmodium 18S rRNA/rDNA biomarker for the treatment of malaria. Due to these discoveries and technical improvements, the market is predicted to grow profitably during the forecast period. The successful launch of this product may provide patients with an alternative option. Furthermore, the growing demand for biomarkers in clinical studies and the growing burden of chronic and infectious diseases supporting demand for biomarker testing is creating lucrative growth in the market. However, the high cost of biomarker testing services and high capital investments and lengthy timelines for biomarker development stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Biomarker Testing Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market share owing to factors such as the rising presence of key market players, increase in laboratory diagnostic testing, and prevalence of lifestyle diseases. In 2020, the CDC projects that there may be about 37.3 million diabetes in the country, including 28.7 million cases that have been diagnosed and 8.5 million that have not. A growing geriatric and target population, an increase in the number of collaborations for biosimilar development, the geographic expansion of key players, and active participation by government and nonprofit organisations in the market space are just a few of the factors driving Asia Pacific’s expected significant growth during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bio Agilytix Labs

Eurofins Scientific

SGS SA

Charles River Laboratories

Labcorp Drug Development

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD, Inc.)

ICON Plc

IQVIA

Syneos Health

Intertek Group Plc

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April2021, Amgen announced the launch of Biomarker AssistTM, a programme to make biomarker testing more accessible to patients with metastatic (stage IV) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A crucial initial step in placing patients on the appropriate course of treatment is biomarker testing at the time of diagnosis. Eligible patients may receive discounts on biomarker testing through Biomarker AssistTM.

In February 2022, oncodna introduced the launch of the oncodeep kit. a complete workflow solution is provided by the kit, permitting laboratories with ngs capabilities to perform comprehensive biomarker testing, provide powerful data analysis, and support oncologists in the most effective and personalized treatments for their cancer patients. For the quick analysis and reporting of a patient’s tumor molecular profile, the offer will come in combination with oncodna’s data analysis and clinical interpretation tools.

By Product:

Biomarker Assay Development

Flow Cytometry

Others

By End User:

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Research Institutes

CRO

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

