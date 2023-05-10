Big data as a service Market Rise of Market Size: Opportunities and Challenges for the Future | Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP), Microsoft Corporation

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Big data as a service Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Big data as a service (BDaaS) is a combination of big data analytics technologies and cloud computing platforms that benefits users to reduce the cost and time for the deployment of big data projects. Also, it allows enterprises to manage big data on the cloud and provides easy data access to all departments at any given time. Enterprises incur substantial costs while building big data infrastructure and recruiting skilled human resources. However, with the adoption of cloud-enabled big data technology, this cost has substantially reduced. BDaaS is considered as the delivery of statistical analysis information from a third party or a service provider, which helps the organization to gain insights with an objective to achieve competitive advantage over their competitors.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Growing demand for statistical analysis due to the generation of massive amount of unstructured data from the various organizations majorly drives the growth of the big data as a service market. In addition, factors such as expansion of big data analytics which covers data from intelligent systems such as in-vehicle infotainment, smart meters, sensors, and others, current growth of cloud computing, and growing demand for data science and predictive analysis further boosts the growth of the market. However, inadequacy of tools used for the service along with the security and privacy concerns which arise from the implementation of big data as a service are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Furthermore, growing investment in IT sectors by number of businesses and rising demand for advanced analytics and data warehousing solutions are expected to provide major opportunities for the growth of the big data as a service market in the next few years.

The global big data as a service (BDaaS) market is segmented on the basis of solution type, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on solution type, the market is bifurcated into Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS). Based on deployment model, the market is divided into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on organization size, the market is classified into small and medium-sized enterprise, and large enterprise. Depending on industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEYBENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global big data as a service market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in thebig data as a service industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global big data as a service market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Amazon Web Services, Inc.

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HP)

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle Corporation

– SAP SE

– SAS Institute Inc.

– Teradata Corporation

– Google, Inc.

– Accenture

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION TYPE

– Hadoop-as-a-Service

– Data-as-a-Service

– Data Analytics-as-a-Service

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Retail and E-Commerce

– IT & Telecom

– Healthcare

– Government

– Manufacturing

– Others

BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

– Public Cloud

– Private Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Small & Medium Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

