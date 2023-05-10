Electrophysiology Devices Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market is valued at approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2029. Electrophysiology is the test to assist physicians to understand the complexities of abnormal heart rhythm and access electrical heart rhythm to diagnose arrhythmia or irregular heartbeats.

To assess the electrical activity going through blood vessels into the heart, a catheter with a wire electrode is introduced during the procedure. Ablation catheters, a radiofrequency generator, a 3D mapping system, and access devices are examples of electrophysiology devices that are available at hospitals, cardiac centres, and laboratories. The key factor driving the market growth is the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias such as atrial flutter, atrial fibrillation, and the growing number of approvals for electrophysiology devices, which propel the lucrative demand for the market during the forecast period.

The rise in the prevalence of atrial fibrillation is creating the demand for electrophysiology devices for the treatment. For instance, in 2021, In the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, respectively, 7 million, 14 million, and 20 million people have been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, as per Johnson & Johnson, a medical device company. Also, rising technological advancement in the field of electrophysiology is anticipated to propel the lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, the medical technology company BioSig Technology, Inc. develops electrophysiological signal processing technology and highlights the clinical use of its latest software for arrhythmia care. However, the high cost of Electrophysiology Devices stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Electrophysiology Devices Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share, owing to the high cases of cardiac arrest, heart failure, and cardiac arrhythmia in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to factors such as the increasing geriatric population, rising risk of heart diseases, and unmet clinical needs that would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electrophysiology Devices market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic Plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Stereotaxis, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

AngioDynamics

Biotronik, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Siemens Healthcare AG

Recent Developments in the Market:

In Apr. 2021, The U.S. FDA approved the Breakthrough Device Designation for the Emprint ablation catheter kit by Medtronic plc. The device has not yet received US approval. The catheter can be used to treat lung lesions with minimally invasive methods.

In Dec. 2020, The launch of the AcQBlate Force Sensing Ablation System in Europe was announced by Acutus Medical. The AcQBlate Force ablation catheter and the Qubic Force sensing module have received the company CE mark.

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Application, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Ablation Catheters

Diagnostic Catheters

Mapping Systems

Accessories

By Application:

Atrial Fibrillation

Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT)

Ventricular Tachycardia

By End User:

Hospitals & ASCs

Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The following are the market elements blanketed in this report:

Important Market Strategic Developments:

The lookup covers the primary strategic market developments, such as R&D, M&A, agreements, new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional enlargement of the main opponents working in the market on a countrywide and worldwide level.

Key Market Features in Global Market:

The record assessed key market features, consisting of revenue, capacity, price, ability utilization rate, manufacturing rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. The learn about additionally provides a thorough evaluation of the most necessary market elements and their most current developments, as nicely as pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Analysis’s Key Market Indicators & Method

Using a range of analytical methodologies, the learn about makes use of in-depth lookup and contrast to current data on the main market gamers and their function inside the industry. Analytical techniques, such as Porter’s 5 forces analysis, feasibility studies, SWOT analyses, and ROI analyses have been used to take a look at the improvement of the primary market players.

