Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Microservices Architecture Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Microservices architecture is an approach of developing a software system in which a large application is fragmented into smaller manageable independent services, which focuses on executing a task professionally and communicating via agnostic APIs. Each module is assigned with a specific task or business goal, and uses a simple, well-defined interface, such as API to interconnect with other sets of services. It helps enterprises to make teams that focus on a smaller independent service managed by a smaller team, which empowers superior scalable systems, improves productivity, and smoothens the functioning of development cycles. The major benefits of microservices architecture include improved business time by providing technology agility, and consumer transparency. For instance, AWS is implementing serverless microservices architecture to speed up development cycles and support scalability which is considered as a microservices architecture market trends.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions such as software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) among enterprises and increase in the use of connected devices such as tablets, smartphones, and fitness trackers and others are the major factors that drive the growth of the microservices architecture market. Moreover, factors such as improvement in fault isolation and, eradication of long-term commitment on single technology, and availability of easy platform for new developers drives microservices architecture market growth.

However, concerns associated with security and compliance issues while implementation of microservice architecture hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, emergence of IoT technology in microservice architecture and adoption of virtualization are anticipated to create major opportunities for the market growth.

The global microservices architecture market is segmented into component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. Depending on deployment type, it is divided into on-premise, and cloud. By organization size, it is classified into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. As per industry vertical, it is bifurcated into BFSI, manufacturing, retail & ecommerce, IT & telecom, healthcare, government, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY BENEFITS

– The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global microservices architecture market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.

– Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in theMicroservices Architecture industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global microservices architecture market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Tata Consultancy Services Limited

– IBM Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– Oracle

– Salesforce.com.

– Datawire

– MuleSof Inc.

– Software AG

– CA Technologies

– Syntel

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

– Solutions

– Services

BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

– On-premise

– Cloud

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

– BFSI

– Manufacturing

– Retail and Ecommerce

– IT and Telecom

– Healthcare

– Government

– Others

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

