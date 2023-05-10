Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market Future of Market Size: Opportunities for Disruptive Innovation | Agile Sparks, Broadcom, Endava Plc

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Agile transformation services refer to a group of services which are provided by an agile transformation firm who partners with a team of professionals and collaborate with the organization to create a customized agile transformation program. It is a strategy which refers to an organizations long-term goals towards the transformation of the enterprise’s product delivery methods and culture of the organization. Various types of services such as coaching, planning, assessments and others are necessary for changing an organization from traditional methodologies to Agile.

This transformation helps in accomplishing feedback sessions, continuous stakeholder management, regular communication and constant collaboration among the companies and its staff and is considered critical for the success of any project. With the adoption of agile transformation services, several agile teams can take benefits through regular updates, communication, collaboration and achieving higher visibility across the business. Upsurge in need for faster time-to-market in product development, continuous changes in business needs, and increase in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses, along with the rise in shift from traditional transformation toward agile transformation are the key factors that drive of the growth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market.

Several benefits of agile transformation, such as reduced costs, more flexibility, quicker time to release, better predictability & quality, and early risk detection boost the adoption of this process among organizations. However, certain issues associated with adoption of agile transformation, such as structural complexities and other architectural complexities are expected to hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of agile approaches among major non-IT industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation, and emerging applications of agile approaches in growing Big Data-based complex landscape are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. The global enterprise agile transformation services market is segmented based on methodology, service type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Depending on methodology, the market is divided into scrum scrum/XP hybrid, Scrumban kanban, custom hybrid, and others.

By service type, it is categorized into agile readiness assessment, training & coaching services, development services, consulting, and others. On the basis of organization size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. As per industry vertical, it is classified into, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, media & entertainment, government & public sector, manufacturing, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key benefits for stakeholders– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global enterprise agile transformation services market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. – Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global enterprise agile transformation services market size is provided in the report. – Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry. – The quantitative analysis of the market industry for the period 2018-2026 is provided to determine the market potential

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS – Accenture Plc. – Agile Sparks – Broadcom Inc. – Endava Plc – Hexaware Technologies Limited – International Business Machines Corporation – LeadingAgile – Symphony Solutions – Xebia Group – Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Key market segments

By Methodology– Scrum – Scrum/XP – Scrumban – Kanban – Custom Hybrid – Others

By Service Type– Development Services – Consulting Services – Others By Organization Size – Large Enterprises – SMEs

By Industry Vertical– BFSI – IT & Telecom – Retail – Media & Entertainment – Government & Public Sector – Manufacturing – Healthcare – Others

By Region– North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

