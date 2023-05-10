Blockchain Identity Management Market Seizing the Future of Market Size: Success Strategies for Business Leaders | Amazon Web Services, Bitfury Group Limited

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Blockchain Identity Management Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Blockchain provides various solutions for majority of industries’ digital concerns such as, product security & counterfeiting, transparency, transaction speed, supply chain management, compliance management, and others. Blockchain technology originally was developed to serve the public transaction ledger for cryptocurrencies that uses cryptography and distributed databases to record and secure transactions. This characteristic of blockchain provides enhanced security while storing and transmitting data, identifying data & records, open & decentralized ledger, transparent network infrastructure, and low cost of operations benefits.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Moreover, according to Cyber Security Statistics in 2017, 16.7 million people became victim to identity fraud globally. In addition, according to Google report on cybersecurity in 2017, during 2016-2017 hackers obtained over 12 million credentials through phishing. Moreover, the decentralized feature of blockchain and distributed ledgers provide people further control over their data along with enhanced security.

In addition, blockchain allows to validate the original identity of an entity or a legal person, which could be a valuable asset for several industries and further creates trust in the digital environment. The factors such as increase in need to establish trust and transactions transparency between parties is the key factor that drives the market growth for blockchain identity management industry. In addition, rise in demand for privacy & security solutions among enterprises is also fueling the market demand.

Moreover, increase in proliferation of E-Commerce further boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding blockchain technology is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growth in government initiatives for blockchain technology development in developed as well as developing countries is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth. In addition, rise in demand for increased scalability & transaction speed is expected to provide major growth opportunities for blockchain identity management market in upcoming years. The global blockchain identity management market is segmented on the basis of service providers, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on service providers, the market is divided into application provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure provider.

Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, government, healthcare, automotive & transportation, retail, IT & telecom, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS – The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global blockchain identity management market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments. – The key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry. – The quantitative analysis of the global blockchain identity management market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT – Amazon Web Services, Inc. – Bitfury Group Limited – Blockverify – Cambridge Blockchain LLC – Civic Technologies – Evernym Inc. – IBM Corporation – KYC-CHAIN LIMITED – Microsoft Corporation – Oracle Corporation

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SERVICE PROVIDERS– Infrastructure Providers – Middleware Providers – Application Providers

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE – Large Enterprises – Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL – BFSI – Government – Healthcare – Automotive & Transportation – Retail and E-commerce – Others

BY REGION– North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Spain o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o Australia o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

