Complaint Management Software Market Future-Proofing Your Business with Market Size Growth Strategies | AssurX, Inc, Freshworks, MasterControl

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Complaint Management Software Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Complaint management software is a system that enables end users to receive, reply, and resolve customer complaints by using multichannel capabilities, innovative reporting functionalities, and cross-functional collaboration. Monitoring the frequency of complaints by customers and the respective solutions proposed for those complaints aid managers to understand and further develop the product quality. In addition, this software streamlines complaint management processes and decreases costs by improving the response as well as closure times.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

The need to protect brand reputation coupled with increase in customer satisfaction and surge in need to automate workflow & streamline complaint management operations are the key factors that drive the growth of the global complaint management software market. In addition, the growth of the market is driven by increase in adoption of customer-centric strategies and rise in awareness about the benefits offered by complaint management software. However, insufficient useful data to resolve customer complaints is expected to hinder the complaint management software market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as AI, and NLP in complaint management software is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The global complaint management software market is segmented into component, type, deployment, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. Depending on type, it is categorized into integrated and stand-alone types. As per deployment, it is classified into cloud and on-premise segments. By industry vertical, it is fragmented into BFSI, retail, government & public sector, IT & telecom, hospitality, healthcare, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global complaint management software market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. – Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry. – The quantitative analysis of the global complaint management software market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS – AssurX, Inc. – Equiniti – ETQ, LLC – Freshworks Inc. – MasterControl, Inc. – Oracle Corporation – Quantivate, LLC – Salesforce.com, Inc. – Sparta Systems, Inc. – Zendesk, Inc. – Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component– Software – Services

By Type –Integrated – Standalone

By Deployment – Cloud – On-premise

By Industry Vertical – BFSI – Retail – Government & Public Sector – IT & Telecom – Hospitality – Healthcare – Others

BY REGION– North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o Australia o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

