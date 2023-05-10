Transaction Monitoring Software Market Future of Market Size: Exploring the Unknown and Finding Success | BAE Systems, Fair Isaac Corporation

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Transaction Monitoring Software Market”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Transaction monitoring software helps banks and other financial organizations to monitor customer transactions in real-time for analyzing different risks. It measures the response time performance of each component as well as the links between any of the components. Different organizations such as development and test organizations are also using transaction monitoring during the pre-production phase for identifying different potential bottlenecks. Increase in the digitization of payments and need for mitigating money laundering and managing KYC compliance and CTF activities are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in the need for identifying high risk activities by using advance analytics, need for organizations to comply with stringent regulatory agreements, and surge in the need of data protection regulations and lack of high-cost security solution within the payment network infrastructure fuels the growth of the market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Transaction monitoring is the process of administering, reviewing, and analyzing the transaction processed on an information system or on a business application. The main function of transaction monitoring is to monitor the customer transactions, which include assessing customers’ historical as well as current information and interactions to provide a complete picture of the customer activity. This activity includes withdrawals, transfers, and deposits. It is mainly done to evaluate the overall performance of the transaction processing system.

However, lack of transaction monitoring and AML professionals and difficulties in managing cross-border and multi-jurisdictional AML-compliance hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, integration of advance technology such AI, machine learning and big data and increase in the deployment of transaction monitoring system by SMEs are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market growth. The global transaction monitoring software market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, it is bifurcated into software and services. In terms of deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. As per organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. In terms of application, the market is categorized into anti-money laundering (AML), customer identity management, fraud detection and prevention (FDP) and compliance management.

By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, government & defense, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders – The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global transaction monitoring software market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. – Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry. – The quantitative analysis of the global transaction monitoring software market for the period 2018-2026 is provided to determine the market potential. Key market segments

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS – ACI Worldwide Inc. – BAE Systems – Fair Isaac Corporation – Fiserv Inc. – FIS – Nice Ltd. – Oracle Corporation – SAS Institute – Software AG – Thomson Reuters Corporation

By Component – Software – Service By Deployment Mode – On-Premise – Cloud

By Organization Size– Large Enterprises – Small and Medium Enterprises

By Application Area– Anti-Money Laundering (AML) – Customer Identity Management – Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) – Compliance Management

By Industry Vertical– BFSI – Government & Defense – IT & Telecom – Retail – Healthcare – Energy & Utilities – Manufacturing – Other

By Region– North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

