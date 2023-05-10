Children Entertainment Centers Market Charting the Course for Future Market Size Growth: Best Practices and Insights | Dave & Buster’s, CEC Entertainment, Inc

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Children Entertainment Centers Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Children entertainment centers are small outdoor or indoor enjoyment parks also known as amusement parks. These centers are specially marketed toward families with small children to teenagers, and often associated with a larger operational center such as a theme park. These centers offer a wide variety of entertainment activities for almost all age groups. The major activities include thrill rides that are modern embellishments to the classic family fun center which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the children entertainment centers market.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Moreover, children entertainment centers serve larger metropolitan areas in the sub-regional markets and are usually small compared to large-scale theme parks, with smaller amount of attractions, and with low spending required for per-person per-hour to consumers than a traditional amusement park. Children entertainment centers are widely preferred as a recreational and entertainment aspect among families over the outdoor entertainment centers. This preference is attributed to children entertainment centers as the climate changes and environmental factors do not disturb any fun-time of the customers. This is among some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global market.

However, smartphones, home gaming such as video games, and high initial investments required are the major factors that are expected to hinder the market growth to a certain extent. The global children entertainment centers market is segmented on the basis of visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source, and activity area, and region. In terms of visitor demographics, the market is categorized into families with children (0-9), families with children (9-12), teenagers (12-18), young adults (18-24), and adults (Ages 24+). By facility size, it is divided into up to 5,000 sq. ft., 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft., 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft., 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft., 1 to 10 acres, 11 to 30 acres, and over 30 acres. By revenue source, it is classified into entry fees & ticket sales, food & beverages, merchandising, advertisement, and others. In terms of activity area, the market is classified into arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS – Dave & Buster’s – CEC Entertainment, Inc. – Cinergy Entertainment – KidZania – Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, – The Walt Disney Company – Lucky Strike Entertainment – FunCity – Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. – LEGOLAND Discovery Center

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY VISITOR DEMOGRAPHICS –Families with Children (0-9) – Families with Children (9-12) – Teenagers (12-18) – Young adults (18-24) – Adults (Ages 24+)

BY FACILITY SIZE– Up to 5,000 sq. ft. – 5,001 to 10,000 sq. ft. – 10,001 to 20,000 sq. ft. – 20,001 to 40,000 sq. ft. – 1 to 10 Acres – 11 to 30 Acres – Over 30 Acres

BY REVENUE SOURCE– Entry Fees & Ticket Sales – Food & Beverage – Merchandising – Advertisement – Others

BY Activity Area– Arcade Studios – AR and VR Gaming Zones – Physical Play Activities – Skill/Competition Games – Others

BY REGION– North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o UK o France o Germany o Denmark o Spain o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o Singapore o South Korea o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

