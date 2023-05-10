Blockchain in Retail Market Future Market Size Trends: Transforming Business Models and Opportunities | Auxesis Services & Technologies, Amazon Web Services

Report Ocean has published a market research report on “Blockchain in Retail Market ”, which provides a comprehensive analysis of current and upcoming trends in the industry. The report is designed to assist readers in identifying the products and services that are driving revenue growth and profitability. It offers valuable insights into the market and is a valuable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead of the competition.

Blockchain is a solution for majority of the industrial digital concerns such as, supply chain management, transaction speed, compliance management, product security and counterfeiting, transparency, and others. Blockchain as a technology initially was developed to serve as the public transaction ledger for cryptocurrencies, which uses distributed databases and cryptography to record and secure transactions. This characteristic of blockchain provides a high level of security while transmitting and storing data, open and transparent network infrastructure, decentralized ledger, and low cost of operations benefits.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR256

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Moreover, blockchain in retail is anticipated to change the paper-intensive international trade processes to digital processes. Factors such as increase in demand for transparent transactions and smart contracts is the key factor driving the market growth for the blockchain in retail industry. In addition, increase in investment by retail industries in blockchain-based solutions is also expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, rise in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity, and product safety are also some of the factors fueling the demand for blockchain solutions and services across global retailers. However, scarcity of skilled experts is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rapid changes in the retail industry due to technological advancements and international trade are expected to provide major growth opportunities for the blockchain retail market in upcoming years. The global blockchain in retail market is segmented based on component, application, organization size, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. Based on application, the market is divided into compliance management, identity management, loyalty and rewards management, payments & smart contracts, supply chain management, others. Based on organization size, the market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR256

KEY BENEFITS – The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global blockchain in retail market, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments. – Key players are analyzed with respect to their primary offerings, recent investments, and future development strategies. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry. – The quantitative analysis of the global blockchain in retail market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT – Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) – Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd. – Bitfury Group Limited – Cognizant – Infosys Limited – International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) – Microsoft Corporation – Oracle Corporation – SAP SE – Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR256

BY COMPONENT –Platform – Services

BY APPLICATION –Compliance management – Identity Management – Loyalty and Rewards Management – Payments & Smart Contracts – Supply Chain Management – Others

BY ORGANIZATION SIZE– Large Enterprises – Small & Medium Enterprises BY REGION – North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o UK o Germany o France o Spain o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o China o India o Japan o Australia o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

Frequently Asked Questions: –

What form of belongings and techniques do you use?

We use files from the demand and furnish aspect and paid databases.

Our report mentions all the sources and techniques used to accumulate files and information.

Can I get archives from a special area or geographic area?

Yes, we furnish country-specific facts in opinions and personalized formats.

In our report, we cowl most essential worldwide places and regions.

However, if a precise area is required, we will happily furnish the information that you need.

Do you provide market share records for a specific country/region?

Yes, we will assume about the scope to furnish market share information and insights.

This company is section of a personalized requirement.

Do you provide after-sales support?

Yes, we will furnish a quantity of hours of analyst assist to get to the bottom of your problem.

Please contact our profits marketing consultant and will time desk a meeting with our analyst.

Do you promote a specific area of the report?

Yes, we grant precise sections of the report.

Please contact our profits representative.

What if the file I want is no longer listed in the document repository?

The Stratagem Market Insights encompass a database of opinions on a wide variety of industries, on the other hand no longer all opinions are listed on the website.

Please contact our profits crew in accordance to your requirements.

What choices can I use before than shopping for the report?

We furnish consumers with centered and particular objective-based research.

You can contact an analyst for a product overview to get an opinion.

You can use your personalized requirements and we will grant you with the high-quality features.

Are you now not successful to find out what exactly you are looking for?

The scope can additionally no longer be covered.

If it is notably based totally on your special neighborhood of interest, we can customize your requirements and consist of them into the search for framework at any time, and supply you with customized evaluations in accordance to your authentic situation.

Request full Report :- :https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR256

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com

Silicon Metal Market

Egypt Premix Plaster Market

Recycled Asphalt Market

Egypt Construction Chemicals Market

Saudi Arabia Premix Plaster Market

Sodium Silicate Market

Saudi Arabia Construction Chemicals Market

Cosmetic Chemicals Market