Prescriptive Analytics Market Accelerating Growth with Future Market Size: Strategies and Tactics | Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO),IBM Corporation

Prescriptive analytics in among one of the data analytics type that uses various analytics algorithms to derive accurate solution to an issue. For example, a prescriptive analytics model used in predictive maintenance provides accurate solution for any damage with insights on how and what to repair with alternative ways. The need for prescriptive analytics is increasing owing to its diversified application areas such as marketing, business operations, and supply chain. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the global prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period across the globe.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Primarily prescriptive analytics is used to help businesses with data-driven decision models through analysis of raw enterprise data. Businesses across the globe are inclined toward digital analytics owing to advent of digitalization. This, in turn, rises the demand for sophisticated analytical solutions that offer features such as descriptive and predictive analytics. Thus, growth in adoption of comprehensive market analytics solutions among enterprises across the globe is a major factor expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, emergence of advance technologies has proliferated disruptive innovations led by analytics in business processes such as automation of business processes.

This need is expected to propel the growth of the market. However, high initial cost required for deployment of advance systems and analytical solutions is a factor that is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, emergence of technologies compels market players to research and develop new enhancements and innovative prescriptive analytical solutions. This has led to the rise in ICT expenditure toward development of big data infrastructure among various countries. This is an opportunistic factor of the market, which is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global prescriptive analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, deployment, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. By deployment, the market is classified into cloud and on-premise.

By business function, it is divided into human resources, sales, marketing, finance, and operations. Depending on industry vertical, the prescriptive analytics market is segmented into healthcare, BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, media & entertainment, manufacturing, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, government, and others Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the prescriptive analytics market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. – Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global prescriptive analytics market size is provided. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global prescriptive analytics industry. – The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global prescriptive analytics market potential.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS – Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO) – IBM Corporation – Infor – Oracle Corporation – River Logic, Inc. – Salesforce.com Inc – SAP SE – SAS Institute Inc. – Teradata Corporation – Tibco Software Inc.

The passage highlights the trend of governmental organizations increasing their maintenance budgets for system infrastructure while also investing in initiatives for project development, modernization, and enhancement. This has led to the success of investments and an increase in the annual funding set aside by ICT vendors for the growth of the online market. The passage also mentions the anticipated increase in global ICT exports, which are expected to rise by an average of 3.9% yearly from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$ 955.19 billion in 2030. The global supply of ICT has increased by 9.5% yearly since 2009.

In terms of global ICT exports in 2021, Ireland ranked first with US$ 169.32 billion, followed by the United States at number 2, India at number 3, and China at number 4. The passage also notes the significant increase in Brunei’s global ICT exports by 228.2% year over year since 2009, while Sierra Leone’s global ICT exports have decreased by 61.7% year over year in the same period. Overall, the passage highlights the growth and potential of the global ICT market, driven by increased investments and funding for infrastructure and project development.

It seems that the ICT industry in Europe is predicted to experience moderate growth in the coming years, with an annual increase of 1.5% expected from 2021 to 2026. Germany currently holds the top position in terms of ICT revenue in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. It’s interesting to note that while some countries like Malta have experienced significant growth in the ICT industry since 2016, others like Italy have seen a slight decline. This information can be useful for businesses and investors looking to enter or expand in the European ICT market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT– Software – Services

BY DEPLOYMENT – Cloud – On-premises

BY BUSINESS FUNCTION– Human Resources – Sales – Marketing – Finance – Operations

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL– Healthcare – BFSI – IT and Telecommunications – Retail – Media and Entertainment – Manufacturing – Energy and Utilities – Transportation and Logistics – Government – Others (Travel and Hospitality)

BY REGION– North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o Germany o France o UK o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o Japan o China o India o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o Africa

