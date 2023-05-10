Contact Center as a Service Market Expansion Expected to Skyrocket by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Contact Center as a Service Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/contact-center-as-a-service-market/QI037

Global Contact center as a service market to reach USD $$ billion by 2030. Global Contact center as a service market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

The contact center as a service provides solutions and tools to support the agents in dealing customers. The system provides real time assistance to boost customer handling skills. It is vastly adopted by small and medium enterprises, owning its advanced customer service capabilities. Increasing need to improve customer experience is expected to fuel the contact center as service market (STAT). Benefit of flexibility, scalability, and lower cost are also propelling the market growth..

For instance, FedEx upgraded its IVR system that provides humanized communication over IVR system, which enables customer to convey the message by speaking and the system provide assistance without agent support. Through this, the company reduced 11,000 per day live calls of live agents with just 6% automation. Moreover several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market for instance, In October 2019, NICE Ltd. Launched its first digital omni channel named NICE inContacext CXone. The launch aims to promote reach to thoer customers via all the available channels using its CXone omnichannel service. However, rising concern of data security may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Contact centre as a service market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to gain the maximum contact center as a service market share. The region holds a great number of enterprises shifting to cloud-based services, the significant presence of cloud computing enterprises is driving the development of various technologies. Europe ranks second in the market, as the enterprises focusing on gaining a vast costumer base are boosting the market growth in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems , Inc.

Genesys

Five9. 8 x 8 Inc.

NICE Ltd.

3CLogic

Oracle Corporation

Avaya Inc.

Mitel Networks

Evolve IP LLC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Function:

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Multichannel, Automatic Call Distribution

Computer telepathy integration

Reporting and Analytics

Workforce Optimization

Customer Collaboration

Others

By End Use:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Enterprise Size:

Large Size

Medium size

Small size

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World