Disaster Preparedness System Markets Set to Flourish in the Next Decade

The most recent research study on the global “Disaster Preparedness System Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Disaster preparedness system Market to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2027. Global Disaster Preparedness System Market is valued at approximately USD 146.03 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The disaster preparedness system offers an emergency preparedness plan and operative incident prevention and management solutions to aid organizations in sidestepping consequences caused because of natural disasters. The system provides various assistances to the organizations, such as, increased employee productivity, cost efficiency, improved greater retention, and others. Various government bodies implementing regulatory policies for public safety is also expected to fuel the disaster preparedness system market t. Increasing incidents of natural disasters are propelling the market growth.

For instance, the European Commission is making efforts to encourage defensive and risk reduction actions. The European Commission confirms that disaster preparedness is systematically implanted across industries that are engrossed on humanitarian projects and programs by contributing to Sendai Priority 4. 65% of EU-funded humanitarian projects comprised of disaster preparedness components over the past five years. The funding contributed by the government thereby supports the ability of local and national preparedness systems. Moreover several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market for instance,

In April, 2020, the Motorola Solutions helped Rio Tinto, to continue supplying to its customers by protecting communities and people during pandemic. Motorola’s critical communication solutions enabled Rio Tinto to keep its essential services running during the pandemic solutions.

In August 2018, ICF entered into an agreement with DMS , through this acquisition DMS Disaster consultants will operate as a part of ICF’s resilience and disaster management division.

However, slow adoption rate of installation may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of global disaster preparedness system market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and rest of the world. North America recorded the market dominance in 2020 for over 34.0% share of global revenue. US Held the largest market share as government of the country is increasingly focusing on developing and deploying intelligent emergency management and mitigation plans to reduce the response time and mitigate the damage caused by manmade and natural disasters. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant CAGR over the forecast period an increase in government expenditure on disaster and emergency management systems to safeguard citizens is driving the market growth in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Motorola Solutions

Siemens

NEC Corporation

IBM

Alertus

OnSolve

Juvare

Singlewire Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Emergency/Mass Notification System

Surveillance System

Safety Management System

Earthquake/Seismic warning System

Disaster Recovery and Backup System

Others

By Solution:

Geospatial Solutions

Disaster recovery solutions

Situational Awareness Solutions

By Services:

Training and Education Services

Consulting Services

Design and Integration Services

Support and Maintenance Services

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World