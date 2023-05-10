Electric Wheelchair Market Surge Predicted for 2030 and Beyond

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Electric Wheelchair Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Electric Wheelchair Market to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027. Global Electric Wheelchair Market is valued at approximately USD 3.18 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Electric wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair, is a wheelchair driven by an electric motor. It is a wheelchair that lessens manual activity or does not involve any human support to move a wheelchair. This wheelchair is available in various types such as front-wheel drive, center wheel drive, Rear wheel drive and standing electric wheelchair. The wheelchair type is used based on the type of surface and space on which the wheelchair is to be driven. Aging world population is expected to fuel the Electric Wheelchair market. New product launches and innovations are also propelling the market growth. For instance,in June , 2020, Scewo by the ETH Zurich team, is a self-balancing electric wheelchair that can go upstairs and downstairs without any human assistance. Moreover, several key players are taking strategic initiatives to expand their presence in the market for instance.

In January 2021, Invacare Corporation and its subsidiary, Alber USA LLC announced tha introduction of their next generation of power assist devices e-motion (M25). The Alber e-motion power assist for manual wheelchair is a push rim activated device that features wheels with a powerful in hub motor and lithium ion batteries.

In February, 2020, Sunrise Medical acquired Oracing to improve and benefit manufacturing of wheelchairs and E-mobility.

However, lack of awareness and infrastructure may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Electric wheelchair market considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to China being an ageing economy, with over 241 million individuals over the age of 60. Also, China produces approximately 75 % of the world’s electric wheelchairs. Whereas, North America is expected to be after Asia-Pacific. The reason being increased investment capacity, improved technical support, and lenient government rules in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sunrise Corporation

Invacare Corporation

Permobil AB

Ottobock Healthcare

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Drive Medical Ltd.

LEVO AG

MEYRA GmbH

Karman Healthcare

GF Health Products

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Centre Wheel Drive

Standing Wheel drive

By End Use:

Personal

Hospitals

Sports Conditioning

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World