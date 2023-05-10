Blockchain in Telecom Market Growth on the Horizon for the Next Decade

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Blockchain in Telecom Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Blockchain in Telecom Market to reach USD 12.32 billion by 2027. Global Blockchain in Telecom Market is valued approximately USD 0.17 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 84.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Blockchain is a decentralized digital ledger that records information in an incorruptible manner. Each operation is one-of-a-kind and is stored in a dynamic network that cannot be lost. A blockchain in telecom market technology can allow telecom operators to store distinctive device/SIM data, as well as user profiles, on the blockchain, instantly block a stolen device, and keep intermediaries notified of any changes in device status. Telecommunications fraud, sometimes known as telecom fraud, is a rapidly expanding violent crime. It challenges law enforcement authorities with a new difficulty. For telecom service providers, blockchain can aid in fraud prevention and detection. In March 2021, the Department of Information and Communications Technology produced a policy document on blockchain technology in order to control its usage in a range of formal and informal applications. In order to manage fraud, India’s telecom regulatory authority (TRAI) has previously used distributor-ledger technology (DLT), which has become one of the biggest utilization of blockchains.

Besides the telecom sector, blockchain technologies are also being widely embraced in the Internet of Things sector, which might help the market develop even faster throughout the projected timeframe. Another major aspect driving the market for blockchain applications is the growing adoption of this technology for 5G deployment. This is expected to open up more prospects for blockchain in the telecommunication business in the coming years. However, the rise in concerns about user authenticity may stifle business growth, and consumer authenticity is a critical component of the telecommunications industry. Other than that, the absence of uniform legislation and regulations uncertainties in the telecommunications sector may stymie the industry’s total long-term economic growth. Also, increased support for procedures such as BSS and OSS, which has pushed the sector forward is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Due to increases in venture funding, a spike in the proportion of startups, and authorities’ increased focus on controlling blockchain technology in the telecommunications market area, APAC is predicted to have the fastest significant growth during the forecast timeframe. The major telecom companies, financial centres, and government entities in China, Australia and New Zealand, India, and Singapore all provide significant prospects for blockchain use in the telecommunication industry. North America, on the other hand, is estimated to hold the largest market during the projected timeframe.

Major market player included in this report are:

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

