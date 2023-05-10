Current Sensor Growing Markets Projected to Drive Economic Growth in the Coming Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Current Sensor Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Current Sensor Market to reach USD 4.26 billion by 2027. Global Current Sensor Market is valued approximately USD 2.08 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The electronic gadgets that monitor the passage of current through wiring are known as current sensors. The global market is being fueled by the increased usage of energy management systems in data centers for enhanced speed and efficiency with lower power consumption, as well as the necessity for accurate results. As an illustration, Allegro Micro Systems (US) broadened its Coreless Current Sensor Portfolio in March 2021 by launching the ACS37610, an innovative coreless Hall-effect current sensor with greater sensitivity and accuracy, supplemental fault detection functionality, and user reconfiguration for demanding industrial and marine systems.Hybrid and electric vehicles are growing rapidly because they are more connected to the internet than traditional vehicles. Additionally, they limit the usage of fossil fuels such as gasoline and diesel, which reduces global warming and environmental damage, and they provide superior fuel efficiency, which stimulates overall growth.

Due to the increased needs of current sensors market for expanding industry application forms, and because of the presence of different tier 2 and 3 producers in the region, North America is expected to hold its major share of the market. The implementation of mobile home and smart city developments is widespread in the region, resulting in the growth of a variety of electronic systems such as lighting management, HVAC control, home healthcare equipment, home appliances, portable devices, entertainment systems, and others. The adoption of these devices will result in a greater installation of Battery Management Systems (BMS) and electronic safety features, providing an opportunity for the business in the regulatory area.Due to the increasing electricity and power management solutions employing Hall effect current embedded sensors in China, India, and South Korea, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the projected timeframe. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific has a significant presence in the major consumers/end-use industries of automobiles, consumer devices, medical, and transit, which is projected to drive significant growth for current sensors.

Major market player included in this report are:

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

ACEINNA

Melexis

Allegro MicroSystems

TDK Corporation

LEM International

Infineon Technologies

Tamura Corp.

Texas Instruments

Honeywell

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Loop Type:

Open Loop

Closed Loop

By Technology:

Isolated Current Sensor

Non-isolated Current Sensor

By Output Type:

Analog

Digital

By End-user:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Telecom & Networking

Healthcare

Industrial

Energy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World