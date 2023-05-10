Payment Processing Solutions Market Shifts Forecasted to Create New Opportunities by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Payment Processing Solutions Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Payment Processing Solutions Market to reach USD 146.84 billion by 2027.Global Payment Processing Solutions Market is valued approximately USD 74.4billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Payment Processing Solutions are a collection of technology services that work together with the business and the consumer to execute money transfers through the creation of a payment processor that runs according to the merchant’s set of specifications. These services operate as a conduit between the business and the customer, allowing for a smooth flow of financial operations. These technologies are made up of a collection of procedures that aim to enhance financial flow. The rapid implementation of digitalization, which is led by the increasing usage of smart phones and tablets, as well as connection to the web via 4G, 5G, and other technologies, is propelling the eCommerce industry forward. The adoption of ePayments is aided by the ongoing quickening of eCommerce, which provides considerable benefits. ePayments make it easier to avoid the time-consuming and costly practice of directly collecting cash for an electronic purchase or sale. As a result, increased eCommerce sales are likely to have a beneficial impact on the payment processing solutions overall market development. FIS purchased Worldpay, a worldwide provider in eCommerce and transaction technology, in July 2019 to be a leading company in services and standards for retailers, bankers, and financial markets.

The business for Payment Processing Solutions Market was led by North America. The widespread use of digital payment systems in North America is likely to boost market growth in the region. Furthermore, the region’s expanding acceptance of mobile wallets is likely to drive regional market growth. In all facets of their online payment operations, APAC customers prefer equal amounts of seamlessness and security. The region’s booming retail market has prompted global payment processing technology solutions to concentrate their efforts in this area in order to deliver improved services. China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia are some of the region’s fastest-growing economies, with a huge volume of transactions, they are likely to drive regional market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

PayPal

Fiserv

Global Payments

FIS

Square

Stripe

MasterCard

Visa

Dwolla

ACI Worldwide

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Payment method:

Debit Card

Credit Card

eWallet

ACH

Others

By Mode of deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Real Estate

Retail and eCommerce

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World