Automotive Night Vision System Market Expansion on the Horizon: Opportunities Abound

Global Automotive Night Vision System Market to reach USD 6.32 Billion by 2027.Global Automotive Night Vision System Market is valued approximately at USD 2.17 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Night Vision System is an advanced system which increases the visibility of the driver in darkness or poor weather which are beyond the reach vehicle’s headlights. Night vision system is a crucial technology of the advance driver assist system (ADAS) emitting infrared light waves. Rise in demand for advance safety systems in vehicles is a driving factor for the market for the forecasted period. For instance, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, has Night Vision Assist Plus that uses thermal and infrared imaging to display in the instrument cluster a real-time view of the road. The night vision system substantially reduces the improper vision complexity in the vehicle, increase safety and reduces collision of vehicles at night. These benefits are also expected to drive the market growth. However, inaccurate vision or improper handling of fog and dense conditions are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Also, high price of the night vision systems is hindering the automotive night vision system market growth. But introduction of electronic vehicle in the market will give market opportunities to flourish. Currently the night vision systems are available in sports, luxury and premium car, and they are anticipated to be available in the mid segments cars which will give the market opportunities for the market players.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Automotive Night Vision System market. Asia Pacific dominated the market and is expected to witness the same trend in the forecasted period. China is the leader in the region. The demand for luxury cars in the region is increasing is significantly contributing to the growth of the region. The Chinese market for electric vehicle is growing at a rapid pace and is a major contributor to the sector. Europe is the fastest growing region after APAC. The demand for ADAS in Germany has be increasing continuously. The growing number of vehicles adaption has resulted in the increase in demand for night vision system in the region

Major market player included in this report are

Audi AG

Autoliv Inc

Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Delphi Automotive Plc.

DENSO CORPORATION

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Omron Corporation.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology Type:

Far Infrared (FIR)

Near Infrared (NIR)

By Display Type:

Navigation System

Instrument Cluster

HUD

By Component Type:

Night Vision Camera

Controlling Unit

Display Unit

Sensor

Other Components

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World