Aloe Vera Extract Market Upswing Predicted to Drive Economic Growth

The most recent research study on the global “Aloe Vera Extract Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Aloe Vera Extract Market to reach USD 3.09 Billion by 2027.Global Aloe Vera Extract Market is valued approximately at USD 1.85 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.60% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Aloe Vera extract is obtained from Aloe Vera leaves. The Aloe Vera gel is processed which results in aloe extract or juice in the form of clear, jelly- like substances. Aloe Vera contains antioxidant vitamins such as A, C and E and vitamin B12, folic acid and choline. Aloe Vera extracts are popularly used in the treatment of many health issues such as skin problems, hair loss, and gum diseases. The advantage of aloe Vera extracts in treating diseases coupled with a hectic lifestyle is driving the market for aloe Vera extracts. Moreover, increasing penetration of aloe Vera in hospitals is another driving factor for the market.

Aloe Vera extract is consumed in liquid form and accounts for 63.82% share of the overall market. However, quality of aloe Vera extracts is being adulterated and this is restraining the market growth. Also, high price pressure on costs of aloe extract is also restraining the market growth. But companies are investing in R&D and launching innovative products which gives market the opportunity in the forecasted period. Introduction of aloe Vera extracts in sugar free drinks is also expected to increase the application and opportunities to the market.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered for the regional analysis of global Aloe Vera Extract market. Asia Pacific is the leader in the market and account for 30.6% share in the market. China and India are the leader in the region because of growing pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries in the region. North America is the fastest growing region after APAC because of increasing product usage for the treatment of diseases such as diabetes, cancer etc.

Major market player included in this report are

Aloe Laboratories Inc.

Terry Laboratories Inc.

Pokonobe Inc.

Foodchem International Corporation

Lily of the Desert Organic Aloeceuticals

Aloe Farms Inc.

Aloecorp Inc.

Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.

Houssy Global

Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Product:

Gels

Capsule

Powder

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World