Structural Adhesive Tapes Market Transformation Set to Drive Innovation and Growth

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Structural Adhesive Tapes Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/structural-adhesive-tapes-market/QI037

Global Structural Adhesive Tapes Market to reach USD 10.07 billion by 2027. Global Structural Adhesive Tapes Market is valued approximately USD 7.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Structural adhesive tapes are composed of specialized adhesives that form a strong bond between two interfaces. This tape has a high bonding strength, a quick fixture, longevity, tensile strength, and flexibility. One of the major causes driving desire for structural adhesive tapes around the world is the experienced robust growth of the vehicle industry. The global structural adhesive tape business is increasing in response to the growing demand for low-weight automotive. These tapes help vehicles to be lighter. These tapes also improve the vehicle’s durability and reliability.

Furthermore, governmental norms and regulations promoting the use of structural adhesive tapes in automobiles are supporting their use. Over the projected period, these factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the worldwide structural adhesive tape industry. For instance, China’s administration introduced a USD 0.2 trillion aid package to assist the medical and related sectors on March 3, 2020.The structural adhesive tapes growth is highly driven by significant expansion in the healthcare industry in developing nations, as well as demand for temperature control solutions. For instance, 3M Company bought Acelity Inc. and its KCI divisions, notably Kinetic Concepts, Inc., in October 2019. (Texas, US). It is a renowned international digital healthcare company that specialises in specific surgical applications and wound management. KCI is a leading manufacturer of modern medicine for injuries and wound healing around the world.

APAC is expected to hold the highest share of the worldwide structural adhesive tapes market in terms of value and quantity. Despite an overall downturn in global economic development, APAC has been a great strength adhesive tapes market. This region contains a wide range of economies, each with a different stage of technology and a diversified spectrum of sectors. Industrial, mines, semiconductors, electronic, oil and gas, textile, automobile, financial institutions, pharmaceuticals, and telecommunication are the most common industries in this region. The prominent competitors in this territory are 3M (US), Nitto Denko Company (Japan), and tesa SE (Germany).

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/structural-adhesive-tapes-market/QI037

Major market player included in this report are:

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Tesa SE

Nitto Denko Corporation

Lintech Corporation

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

Scapa Group Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

Sika AG

Lord Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Resin Type:

Acrylics

Rubber

Silicone

Others

By Backing Material:

PVC

Paper

Woven/Non-woven

PET

Foam

PP

Others

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/structural-adhesive-tapes-market/QI037

By End Use Industry:

Automotive

Healthcare

Electronics & Electrical

Renewable Energy

E-Mobility

Building & Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World