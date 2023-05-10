Plant Based Ice-Creams Market Revolution Anticipated in the Coming Years

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Plant Based Ice-Creams Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Global Plant Based Ice-Creams Market to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2027. Global Plant Based Ice-Creams Market is valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Plant-based ice cream comes from herbal compounds such as soya milk, almond butter, cocoa milk, cashew milk and more. Plant-based ice creams, also called vegan ice creams, encourage uninterrupted weight loss, reduce risk of heart diseases and significantly improve the skin tone and texture. The increasing population of fructose intolerant individuals is a key driver of the plant-based ice cream market. The excessive demand of ice creams as a snack is propelling the market forward. The rapid expansion of the plant-based ice cream market will also be fueled by continual introduction of innovative products. Increased restaurants, plant-based desserts have helped to boost the revenues of plant-based ice creams. It is expected that the market will grow in the future, as more market players add plant-based icecreams to their line of production and put in efforts to expand its market.

On a regional level, developing nations, particularly Asia Pacific, are demonstrating tremendous potential in the worldwide market for plant-based ice creams market. Plant-based ice creams are becoming incredibly common in developed regions, particularly Europe and North America. Attractive expansion possibilities in these locations will continue to be underpinned by the ongoing flux of new service variants. Growing knowledge of the beneficial effects of plant-based ice creams among millennials and young adults will also spur growth in the territories.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arctic Zero, Inc.

Ben & Jerry’s Homemade, Inc.

Bliss Unlimited, LLC,

Happy cow Ltd.

Jollyum Co.

Klein’s Ice Cream Inc.

LUV Ice Cream Inc.

Oatly AB

The Booja-Booja Co.

Tofutti Brands Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Singles

Blends

By Product Type:

Bars

Cones

Cups/Tubs

Others

By Flavor:

Fruits

Nuts

Herbs

Beans

By Source:

Soy Milk

Coconut Milk

Almond Milk

Cashew Milk

Others

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Hyper/Supermarket

Franchise Outlet

Online

Other Retail Formats

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World